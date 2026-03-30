It’s the fifth straight MotoGP victory for Bezzecchi, who leads teammate Jorge Martin in the riders’ championship by four points.

Bezzecchi becomes the first rider since Marc Marquez in 2014 to win the first three grands prix of the season.

“I’m happy, I’m very happy,” said Bezzecchi.

“Yesterday, as you saw, I made a mistake. It was important to have a good race today.

“I’m very happy for Jorge as well. He deserves everything. Let’s try to keep it like this.”

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From third, factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta got the holeshot into the tight Turn 1 hairpin while pole position winner Fabio Di Giannantonio plummeted to fifth.

Acosta was trailed by Bezzecchi while Jorge Martin made a superb start from seventh to third by Turn 2.

Acosta’s lead was short-lived, however. At Turn 12, he ran wide of the apex and allowed Bezzecchi to his inside.

Exiting the turn, the pair brushed shoulders and Bezzecchi’s Aprilia lost a rear winglet.

On Lap 3, Bezzecchi completed his 104th consecutive grand prix lap led, which eclipsed the previous record set by Yamaha’s Jorge Lorenzo in 2015.

Marc Marquez’s hopes of an eighth MotoGP win at Circuit of the Americas were thwarted by a long-lap penalty he received for his crash a day earlier in the sprint with Di Giannantonio.

The Ducati rider had been vying for a top five finish but found himself battling to keep up with the satellite Ducati riders.

By Lap 4, he dropped from seventh to 11th with his long-lap penalty taken.

Honda rider Joan Mir was given a long-lap penalty for short-cutting the esses in the opening laps but wound up crashing on Lap 6.

💥 @JoanMirOfficial did have a Long Lap Penalty to do but unfortunately he’s down in the gravel #USGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1gbhGluzwY — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) March 29, 2026

At the head of the field, Bezzecchi was unchallenged. Teammate Martin made it an Aprilia one-two when Acosta ran wide of the apex at Turn 1 on Lap 14.

Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura looked like he might threaten an Aprilia podium lock-out, only for his bike to cry no more with five laps to go.

In the end, Bezzecchi cruised to a two-second win over Martin while Acosta was four and a half second back.

By the end of the race, Bezzecchi’s consecutive laps led reached 121 laps.

Di Giannantonio was fourth while Marc Marquez recovered to fifth ahead of Tech3 rider Enea. Bastianini.

Alex Marquez (Gresini), Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse), Luca Marini (Honda), and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) completed the top 10.

Australia’s sole interest, Jack Miller, was 16th behind his Pramac teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu in 15th.

The Turkish rider was the best of the Yamaha quartet while factory riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins finished 17th and 18th.

MotoGP returns on April 24-26 for the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.