The Spaniard was unsure whether he would race given his birthday fell on the weekend that the race was held this year.

However, next year's 12-hour race has been brought forward to January 31-February 2 allowing Rossi to celebrate his 46th birthday on February 16 at home.

Rossi confirmed the news via Endurance-Info.com and indicated he would be racing with BMW M Team WRT drivers Maxime Martin and Raffaele Marciello.

“I'll be at the start of the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour,” said Rossi.

“I hope it will be with these two guys.”

Rossi finished fifth overall in this year's Bathurst 12 Hour in what marked just his second start at Mount Panorama.

Rossi's program this year is large with campaigns in GT World Challenge Europe and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The 45-year-old has competed part-time in Intercontinental GT Challenge too.

He could still contest the Indianapolis 8 Hour, which is scheduled for October 4-6 and marks the final event of the IGTC season.

Rossi is not in contention for the title having missed the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

“I've got quite a busy schedule in September,” said Rossi.

“But I'll have a bit more time in October.”