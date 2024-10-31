Circuit Ricardo Tormo is set to host MotoGP in just two weeks on November 15-17.

Whether that event can go ahead remains unclear after devastating floods in Valencia killed nearly 100 people, left hundreds missing, and thousands displaced.

Reports out of Europe indicate the circuit itself is largely undamaged. However, footage has been posted to social media this week showing damage to surrounding areas, including the entry road to the circuit and car park

Featured Videos

“Although after an initial inspection the track is in optimal condition, a large part of the access and parking infrastructure has been seriously damaged and needs urgent repair in view of the Motul Grand Prix of the Valencian Community, the last round of the world motorcycle championship on 15, 16 and 17 November,” a circuit statement read.

“More than 200 litres per square metre in less than twelve hours and above all the flow of water, mud and other elements from the Sechera ravine and the Poyo Ravine, next to the Circuit, have been the cause of the damage to the car parks and the main access to the Cheste facilities.”

According to local authorities, a year’s worth of rain fell in just eight hours.

“The most important thing is that all the people who were at the Circuit are okay, everyone was able to spend the night safely at the Circuit’s facilities,’ said Nicolás Collado, Circuit Ricardo Tormo general manager.

“We are now beginning a damage assessment process that will tell us to what extent this DANA will affect the celebration of our upcoming events with full guarantees.”

Flights and public transport have been diverted as a result of the disaster with the army called in to help the clean up.

Trending motorsport news

👉 Whincup’s plan to avoid Supercars ‘Geriatric Cup’

👉 Fiery meeting ends with demise of famous speedway

👉 Sophia Flörsch accuses motorsport of ‘pinkwashing’

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez implored people to stay safe.

“The emergency continues, do not go to the streets. In eight hours the rain of a year has fallen.”

Ricardo Gabaldon, the mayor of Utiel in Valencia, revealed the extent of the situation to national broadcaster RTVE.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” he said.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres.”

With just two weeks until the final, MotoGP organisers are scrambling to understand the situation and whether it can feasibly race in Valencia.

Last year, Formula 1 cancelled its Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola due to flooding in the region on the eve of the event.