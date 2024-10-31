The Brisbane-based Supercars squad recently announced a return to the Super2 Series in 2025 following two seasons out of the second-tier class.

An announcement declared “this is just the start of a grand plan to develop talent, provide the stepping stones, and give them the pathway from go-karts to Supercars”.

The Super2 effort adds to the team’s Supercheap Auto-backed main game wildcard program, which this year propelled new Erebus Motorsport signing Cooper Murray into the spotlight.

Featured Videos

Triple Eight’s most recent Super2 campaigns in 2021 and ’22 netted title victories for Broc Feeney and Declan Fraser, who then graduated to the main game with Triple Eight and Tickford Racing.

Feeney replaced seven-time champion Whincup, who retired from full-time driving at the age of 38.

“What we’ve done with Cooper and many others, we love bringing on new talent, and I think that’s really important,” explained Whincup.

“We don’t want the Geriatric Cup, we don’t want a series full of 40-year-olds, which is why I stepped aside. I reckon I could still get out there and have a crack.

“But no, you need young, fresh talent and we absolutely endorse any team owner that takes on new guys.

“The Super2 program is obviously a further opportunity for us to do that, only having the wildcard is not ideal.

“So, to be able to grab a Super2 program and then go, whatever that gap between Super2 and go-karts is, we will look into that in the future as well. But it’s one step at a time.”

In response to a suggestion that would logically involve a step into Toyota’s GR Cup, Whincup added: “That is one series for sure, but that’s all to be confirmed as well.”

Expanding into junior series – particularly Super2 – has the potential to be a significant revenue earner for the champion Supercars team.

MORE: Who are Triple Eight’s new driver signings?

Triple Eight is currently looking for a new GT3 customer amid suggestions it won’t run the Johor Racing program next year, while it recently secured an Aussie Racing Cars manufacturing contract.