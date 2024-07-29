Jack Miller says he is content with the thought of not being a MotoGP rider in 2025 as his options dwindle.

After less than two seasons with KTM, the Austrian manufacturer confirmed Miller would not be part of the stable next year.

Instead, it will promote KTM satellite rider Pedro Acosta to the factory team alongside Brad Binder.

After a decade in the premier class, this year could be Miller's last.

Speaking with Cycle World, Miller said he hopes to ride in MotoGP next year.

“My plan is yes. I would love to be. I want to be here,” said Miller.

“I don't see myself anywhere else but here. I feel like I'm still getting better.

“I'm also only 29 years old. The problem is I came into MotoGP when I was 19, so people remember me for a long time.

“I do feel like I'm getting strong mentally and physically. Everything. I want to be here.

“I feel like if my career ended tomorrow, would I be disappointed? No, because I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined.

“I still feel like I am hungry and want to go for more. I want to have more podiums, more victories, whatever that may be, more strong races under my belt before I call it quits.”

Saddles on the MotoGP grid are fast running out and it could mean Miller has to look elsewhere for work.

According to Motorsport.com, Ducati has held talks with Miller to join its WorldSBK team.

That team is currently led by Nicolo Bulega and two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista.

Bautista's contract is up for renewal at the end of the season and he made comments at the most recent WorldSBK event indicating he would like another year with the team.

As it stands, Miller's options to remain in MotoGP are slim to none.

Officially, there are a handful of teams that have not committed to their 2025 line-up. However, most are rumoured to have riders locked in.

When asked about his future in MotoGP, Miller offered a philosophical view.

“I'm not worried at all. I'm very fortunate. Ruby (Miller's wife) and I, we have a beautiful house in Australia, we own our cars, we have everything done,” said Miller.

“I'm not going to go home and sit on my ass and do nothing for the rest of my life.

“But we have an amazing jump start into life if you think of a normal person coming out of school, and starting a job or whatever.

“So we are very lucky, very fortunate, and I've been doing this ten years. I'm very happy.

“If it happened to stop tomorrow, these memories I've made, the impact that I've been able to have in the sport, is all more than I could have ever imagined.

“So to say I'm not satisfied with things I've done – I am satisfied, but I still feel like I can give some more.

“But if it's over, it's over. I won't try to hang on to something that is a dying dream, I don't want to be that guy.”

Miller said he “wouldn't say no” to a test rider option but insisted his focus is on racing.

The Townsville product recently competed at a domestic ProMX meet in Toowoomba.

Miller will return to MotoGP after the summer break on August 4 at Silverstone.

