Miller fell from his bike through Turn 2 after contact with factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo who was hit by Brad Binder.

The KTM rider’s head got wedged briefly between the rear wheel and saddle before being run over by Honda rider Mir.

Conscious, Miller lay motionless on the track before the race was red-flagged and he was attended to.

Featured Videos

The Australian was transported back to the pit lane in an ambulance where he was assessed and released.

Speaking post-race, Mir said he was “very worried” for Miller.

“In the first start, I made a super good start, I recovered a lot of in the first corner. I was around the top-10, so if I could make the corner I could be in a very good position, but then I find the crash with Fabio and Miller, and I ran over Miller,” said Mir.

“Then when I saw the ambulance and all the stuff. I was very worried because I don’t know how he was, because I ran over his legs. I was worried for him, but then I went to his box and he said ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, I have a bruise here’, so I said ‘Oh, perfect’. But I was worried.”

A dramatic opening lap before the race was red-flagged 🚩🤯 As @PeccoBagnaia & @88jorgemartin went head-to-head, @FabioQ20, @jackmilleraus and @BradBinder_33 were involved in a big crash at T2 💥 Thankfully they walked away from it relatively unscathed 🙏#MalaysianGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/HguHkvkJ6j — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 3, 2024

On social media, Miller said he was “lucky to walk away” from the crash.

Quartararo said he was “heartened” to see Miller walking.

“I don’t know what happened and I haven’t looked at the pictures. It seems to me that someone hit me on the inside and then I felt like a blocking and it was Miller’s head,” said the Frenchman.

“I didn’t know how he was, but then I met him in the paddock and I was glad to see him in good condition because it was a scary crash.”

Brad Binder tried to restart the race but pulled in on the warm-up lap with a shoulder niggle.

“Luckily nobody was injured today,” said Francesco Guidotti, KTM team manager.

“It was very bad to see. Brad tried to make the second start but the pain in shoulder meant it was not safe to start.

“He’ll have a check tomorrow and Jack had a check in the medical centre but was then back in the box and was OK.

“We were unlucky today but then fortunate in another way and we have one more chance to make some results now this season.”