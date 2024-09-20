The Red Bull KTM Factory Team incumbent will return to Pramac in 2025 alongside Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.

His teammate, who currently rides for Trackhouse Racing, is on a two-year deal with Pramac.

Despite the disparity in contracts between the pair, Miller said the pressure to perform may prove to be the best thing for him.

“I did some of my best work on a one-year contract so I’m no stranger to that. We’ll see what the future holds for us both,” said Miller on Thursday when asked about his new contract at Misano.

“The feeling is awesome. To work with them is going to be a lot of fun. A lot of hard work, but they’ve got a great program already and I think it’s only going from strength to strength with the satellite team coming back on for ‘25. It looks good.”

In reality, Miler is just happy to still be on the MotoGP grid. The 29-year-old admitted his future was looking “bleak” midway through this season.

The Australian was linked to various opportunities outside of MotoGP, including the Superbike World Championship with Ducati.

That ultimately never eventuated and it soon became evident that a deal was being worked on with Yamaha and Pramac.

The Japanese manufacturer has struggled to get its YZR-M1 competitive relative to the all-conquering Desmosedici fleet.

Factory rider Fabio Quartararo, who won the title only two years ago, is the top Yamaha athlete in 14th after 13 grands prix.

Miller’s appointment at Pramac is being viewed by some as something of a development opportunity for Yamaha.

“I don’t know about best-kept secret or worst-kept secret,” said Miller of his deal.

“It’s been a long story but awesome to finally have it out there, to have something. Because honestly, things looked bleak around summer break time. Extremely fortunate and extremely happy to be still on the grid for next year.

“I feel like I have some unfinished business in MotoGP and I’m extremely grateful for Paolo [Pavesio] and all the guys at Yamaha for the opportunity to continue on and looking forward to finishing the season out strong.

“We’ve got a lot of great races coming up. This is my favourite part of the year, the fly-aways coming up.

“Obviously, having the experience of three different manufacturers as well as quite different configurations of bikes, and with Miguel as well experiencing the KTM and the Aprilia, just some input from the other manufacturers in terms of what we’re feeling can help,” Miller added.

“But it seems like they have a clear strategy and a clear direction ahead at the moment, so I’ll just look to get in where we fit in.”