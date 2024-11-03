The Ducati rider began Saturday’s 10-lapper at Sepang International Circuit from pole position but lost the lead into Turn 1 to title combatant Jorge Martin.

Bagnaia kept the Pramac rider honest in the opening laps. However, at Turn 9, the Italian made a mistake and slid out of the race.

Martin went on to win ahead of Gresini’s Marc Marquez and Ducati’s other factory rider Enea Bastiannini.

“Unfortunately, on that lap I didn’t brake as hard to avoid reaching the limit, which forced me to lean a bit more,” said Bagnaia.

“There’s a bump in that very spot and I ran over it, and the front tucked. We know how tricky turn nine is and that was the deciding factor for the crash.

“These things shouldn’t happen, but unfortunately, they do sometimes. This year, most of my mistakes came in the sprint races and in this regard, Jorge has done a better job.

“Now it’s almost impossible to recover given the 29-point gap, but we’ll keep giving it all – as we always do – as long as we’re still mathematically in contention.”

It’s the fifth time this year that Bagnaia has crashed out of a Sprint this year.

DNFs include Jerez, Le Mans, Barcelona, Silverstone, and Malaysia.

Martin, who has seven Sprint wins this year, could win the title on Sunday at Sepang.

🏆 @88jorgemartin will face his first match point tomorrow! 🔜 This is what needs to happen to crown Martinator as the 2024 #MotoGP World Champion 👀#TheRematch🏁 | #MalaysianGP 🇲🇾 pic.twitter.com/Gps1JxaFSo — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 2, 2024

“Today was a difficult day,” said Martin.

“Before the race I was thinking a lot. Today the normal result would have been first and second. First for Pecco and second for me, but I wanted to race like a normal race. I tried to win.

“For sure, Pecco had to risk more than me. But from that point, it was really mental to try and keep everything precise and don’t make any change or any mistake. Really difficult one.

“I’m really grateful to be in this position for sure. I am super happy. We are doing an amazing job.

“I think it will be really difficult to win it tomorrow. Still a long way to go. If I have the opportunity, I will take it. If not, I think Pecco will risk a lot, so it will be a big challenge to risk it.”

The Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix gets underway at 6pm AEDT.

Results: Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix Sprint, Sepang International Circuit