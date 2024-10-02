Giacomo Agostini and Mick Doohan will cut laps of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit across Saturday and Sunday.

Agostini, who won 15 world championships, will lap Phillip Island on Saturday atop one of his championship-winning MV Agusta bikes before the Tissot Sprint.

On Sunday, before the 27-lap grand prix, Doohan will do a lap of honour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his first world championship.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s schedule will also feature the Hot Wheels Stunt Crew and monster trucks.

The weekend’s schedule is headlined by MotoGP with support from Moto2, Moto3, and the Oceania Junior Cup.

Off-track, more entertainment offerings have been included such as axe throwing, reaction testers, motorbike arcade games, and classic carnival games.

MotoGP simulators will also be adjacent to the trackside tradeshow.

Schedule: 2024 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Phillip Island