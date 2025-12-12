Patterson and Rosser will join Wayne Boyd in Malaysia for the 4 Hours of Sepang, driving a 720S GT3.

United Autosports will field three cars – two in the LMP2 class and the sole McLaren in the GT3 division.

The Asian Le Mans Series campaign sees Patterson continue his partnership with United Autosport, having this year raced in the European Le Mans Series.

“Back to Speang, haven’t been here for about 10 years,” said Patterson.

“It’s somewhere I used to know very well, and it still feels very familiar.

“Excited to race with Mark who I’ve known for quite some years, Wayne and the usual suspects at United. I think we’ll have a good weekend.”

Rosser, meanwhile, continues his GT3 endeavours. This year, he raced in GT World Challenge Australia with Team BRM in an Audi R8 with Alex Peroni.

“Looking forward to a big challenge! New car, new circuit, new team,” said Rosser.

“I feel really privileged to have the opportunity to drive with United Autosports.

“I’ve been following what Garnet’s been doing over the years with this team, I’ve always been very impressed … and now I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Asian Le Mans Series takes place over three weekends, each featuring a pair of four-hour races. After Sepang, the series heads to Dubai and then Abu Dhabi.

The LMP2 grid features two Australians. James Allen joins RD Limited alongside Tristan Vautier and Fred Poordad, while Griffin Peebles will partner Alexander Mattschull and Mathias Beche at DKR Engineering

As previously announced, Yasser Shahin will drive for Johor Motorsports Racing alongside Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Alexander Sims in a Corvette Z06 GT3.R while Jordan Love joins Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Ben Green in the team’s other car.

New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy joins IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel and Georgios Kolovos at Inter Europol Competition in the LMP2 class ahead of his FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar debut.

The Asian Le Mans Series is live on YouTube. Race 1 takes place on Saturday at 4pm AEDT. Race 2 takes place at the same time on Sunday.

CLICK HERE for the full Asian Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Sepang entry list