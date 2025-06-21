Wall, who has owned and operated cars in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and GT World Challenge Australia, crashed coming out of the Porsche Curves at Circuit de la Sarthe.

Wall impacted a tyre barrier and was seen keeled over moments after the crash. He was subsequently hospitalised, where it was found he suffered broken vertebrae.

Taking to social media, Wall described the events as a “roller coaster” with some positives to take away from it.

“Unfortunately, at the end of race one, I had a large accident at the end of Porsche Curves,” Wall wrote.

“I’m not 100 percent sure what happened as I only remember parts of it, but it put us out of the weekend and me on my back for a while.

“I have ended up with a broken vertebra and a new gladiator-looking vest for a while.

“I want to thank all the medical team in France for looking after me and also my loyal crew who just did a sensational job all weekend but then also got me home safe.

“I must say the Lemans event is hands down the best event I have ever attended, let alone raced at,” he added.

“Considering we went literally from one side of the world to the other to race at a track we have all never been to and a few suitcases full of gear I was super happy with our performance for the weekend running right up the front with a stock standard car.”

Wall recently competed in GT World Challenge Australia in place of Tony D’Alberto with Adrian Deitz.

His career spans 10 starts in the Bathurst 1000, he last coming in 2021. He was also a Bathurst 12 Hour regular until this year.

The 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia winner said his racing future in uncertain off the back of his injuries.

“I’m not sure what’s next for me racing-wise but for now will be just recovery with the family,” he said.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out to see how I was going and calming my wife down. It’s very much appreciated.”