The two teams will compete in 2026 as ‘HMD Motorsports with TJ Speed’ in the four-round trophy series.

HMD Motorsports has been a staple of the IndyCar feeder series Indy NXT (formerly Indy Lights).

HMD Motorsports is one of the most prolific in Indy NXT as far as car count goes, with the most entries of any team annually.

The team won the Indy NXT title in 2022 and 2023 with Linus Lundqvist and Christian Rasmussen respectively.

HMD Motorsports is owned by Henry Malukas, father of IndyCar driver David Malukas who competes for AJ Foyt Racing.

TJ Speed Motorsports is owned and run by Australia’s own Tim Neff, a former world champion jet skier and marathon runner.

His team currently competes in the USF Pro Championships, one rung below Indy NXT.

HMD Motorsports team president Mike Maurini said Formula Regional Oceania could act as a stepping stone to opportunities in the United States.

“We are looking to strengthen the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy grid in New Zealand by prioritising a competitive driver line-up that represents HMD and TJ Speed,” said Maurini.

“With two strong and growing programs, joining forces to compete abroad, we will be able to combine our efforts and help get some drivers that could potentially compete with us in 2025, with some additional track time.”

For 2026, Formula Regional Oceania has reduced its calendar from five weekends to four in a bid to move it away from the North American and European pre-season testing window.

Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand motorsport manager Nico Caillol welcomed HMD Motorsports with TJ Speed.

“We have built a strong reputation in the United States as a great feeder series for IndyCar feeder series such as IndyNXT and the USFPro Championships,” Caillol.

“Removing the clashes in the NZ racing calendar and the US testing calendar cleared the way for more teams in key markets to join our championship, and the speed with which HMD Motorsports and TJ Motorsports have committed is reflective of the interest in New Zealand. Their addition will only make that pathway stronger both ways.”