Racing on the British GT Championship undercard, Ninovic took pole position for Race 1 and Race 2 of the weekend and converted them into wins.

In Race 3, which flips the top 12 from qualifying, the 18-year-old wound up finishing where he started in 12th.

Brands Hatch took his win tally to six for the season from 18 races to date. Ninovic also took wins at Zandvoort, Spa-Francorchamps, the Hungaroring, and Silverstone.

📺 RACE ONE HIGHLIGHTS📺 Recap a stunning victory for Alex Ninovic in race one at @Brands_Hatch pic.twitter.com/3SUdk5DZ9x — GB3 Championship (@GB3Championship) August 23, 2025

“It’s been the perfect weekend we could have hoped for, and I can’t be happier,” said Ninovic.

“The car feels amazing, I’m on point this weekend, and everything’s come together really well.

“It shows from the two qualifying sessions and then the two wins in the races with a nice margin, I can’t complain about anything.

“Together, double pole and double win, it definitely ranks as probably my best weekend [of my career] so far.

“I’m just extremely excited, I’m super happy with the result and it obviously gives us some good points in the championship.”

📺 RACE TWO HIGHLIGHTS Recap how Alex Ninovic stormed to his sixth win of the year in race two at @Brands_Hatch pic.twitter.com/VllpWytHrz — GB3 Championship (@GB3Championship) August 24, 2025

Heuzenroeder finished fourth in the opening two races of the weekend before a crash in the third race with Pradel cruelled his chances.

The Sydney-born driver leads by 71 points over compatriot Patrick Heuzenroeder of Xcel Motorsport, who has one win this year at Zandvoort.

Heuzenroeder scored back-to-back fourth place finishes before suffering a DNF in the finale after colliding with countryman Gianmarco Pradel fighting over seventh.

📺 RACE THREE HIGHLIGHTS📺 Here’s how Enzo Tarnvanichkul claimed his first win in a dramatic @Brands_Hatch finale pic.twitter.com/cwo2zFi5A1 — GB3 Championship (@GB3Championship) August 24, 2025

Pradel, who is Ninovic’s teammate at Rodin, sits third in the standings with two wins to his credit at the Hungaroring and Silverstone.

Australia’s other interest, Noah Lisle, was 10th in the opening two races before finishing 13th in the third. He sits eighth in the points with one podium to his name.

Ninovic’s standing in the drivers’ championship has him more than two race wins clear of Heuzenroeder.

The GB3 Championship continues at Donington Park on October 4-5.