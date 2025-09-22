On Saturday (local time), a Cessna 172 reportedly suffered an engine failure and crash-landed at Turn 6.

The crash happened during a track day while the aircraft was flying from Poughkeepsie, New York State to Keene, New Hampshire.

The pilot of the aircraft escaped injury while their passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Lime Rock Park is the third-oldest operating circuit in the United States having broken ground in 1956. It is only surpassed by Road America (1955) and Willow Springs (1953).

“At approximately 1:00 pm on Sat, Sept. 20, a small aircraft, a Cessna 172, experienced a mechanical failure and was forced to make an emergency landing at Lime Rock Park, crashing into the Armco near Turn 6,” a statement from Lime Rock Park read.

“Two individuals were on board. The pilot was uninjured. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Lime Rock Park corner workers immediately reported the emergency, and the Lime Rock Park safety crew responded on scene to contain a small fuel leak. Local fire department units were also dispatched for further assistance.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Connecticut State Police.”

Lime Rock Park Director of Operations Tom Burke praised the corner workers for acting fast.

“We are grateful for the quick response of our corner workers, emergency personnel and local responders,” said Burke.

“We are relieved that both occupants are safe and wish the passenger a speedy recovery.”

In another light-hearted social media post, Lime Rock Park said the Cessna wouldn’t be staying at the circuit after the Federal Aviation Administration completed its investigation.

“It was a very late night for the LRP (Lime Rock Park) safety crew as the FAA conducted its investigation on the aircraft that made an emergency landing here yesterday afternoon,” the post read.

“Unfortunately, the Cessna 172 will not be staying in Turn 6 as a lawn ornament. Sorry to disappoint all the fans and drivers who’ve asked us that question over the last 24 hours. Because ultimately you can’t park there.”

