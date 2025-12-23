To date, the 19-year-old had been plying her trade in Formula Ford and Formula 4 racing amid a desire to compete in the F1 Academy.

She recently participated in the season-ending F1 Academy test and underwent training with Rodin Motorsport to develop her driving skills and broader knowledge of the sport.

Now she is pivoting to tin tops, establishing the team with an emphasis on female participation in a male-dominated space.

“Representation matters,” said Radburn.

“When girls see women succeeding in real racing environments, it changes what they believe is achievable.

“This team creates tangible pathways, whether that is inspiring future drivers or encouraging careers in engineering, mechanics, media, or team management within motorsport.

“Women are often told there is no pathway into these roles,” she added.

“This team proves those pathways exist and that women can perform at the highest level in

every position.”

The team has already signed several talented women and wants the team to be a springboard.

Natasha Smith has been made as the team’s lead mechanic, Emily Thomas as an engineer, Addison Radburn leading operations, and CJ Smith as the transporter driver.

“In addition to the core team, we will be creating opportunities for girls who want hands-on experience as mechanics by working alongside Tash, as well as roles for those interested in media, content, and communications,” Radburn explained.

“This is a key part of our commitment to developing real pathways for women across all areas of motorsport.

“Mustang Cup is a powerful platform. The Mustang is an iconic car with deep ties to Ford Performance and Australian motorsport history.

“The category is highly competitive and professional, making it the perfect environment to showcase both driving talent and a high-performance team structure.”

Radburn Racing has established a partnership with the Motorsport Australia-run FIA Girls on Track program.

“Girls on Track is central to the team’s mission,” said Radburn.

“The partnership focuses on visibility, mentorship, and access, giving young girls the chance to see women working as drivers, engineers, mechanics, and strategists.

“It is about showing what is possible, not just talking about it.”

Mustang Cup Australia will form part of the SpeedSeries program in 2026, supporting GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS.