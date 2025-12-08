Quinn, who this year competed in Monochrome GT4 Australia, recently visited Munich for a two-day evaluation.

There, he was part of a group of 12 other drivers vying to join the BMW M Racing Academy.

At the evaluation, drivers underwent practical driving contests guided by the BMW M Driving Experience as well as mental and fitness tests conducted by Formula Medicine experts. They were also assessed on their media skills and in racing simulations.

All of this was under the watchful eye of BMW factory drivers Jens Klingmann, Max Hesse and Robby Foley. In the end, Quinn was selected alongside Germany’s Thomas Rackl and Josh Green of the United States to join the BMW M Racing Academy.

That will provide the 20-year-old with additional support in 2026 from BMW.

“It was very special to experience during the selection days what a major manufacturer like BMW M Motorsport has to offer,” said Quinn.

“Now being part of the ‘Class of 2026’ is a great honour. I always wanted to represent a manufacturer, and in a way, I am now doing that for customer racing in Australia.

“I am very excited to absorb as much as possible from what BMW M Motorsport offers me.

“Above all, the close contact with the mentors will be very valuable for me. This opportunity is fantastic.”

Bjorn Lellmann, BMW M Motorsport head of customer racing, added: “We are entering our second season with the BMW M Racing Academy, and I am very proud of the programme we launched in 2025.

“The focus is clearly on the academy concept. Our ‘Class of 2026’ now has the unique opportunity to spend a year gaining insights into the work of BMW M Motorsport, which can significantly advance their own racing careers.

“Our three BMW M works drivers Jens Klingmann, Max Hesse, and Robby Foley are perfectly suited as mentors with their open-minded approach. The participants can learn an incredible amount from them. I am very much looking forward to the coming year.”

Quinn’s program for 2026 has not yet been confirmed, although he has one race locked in – making his Bathurst 12 Hour debut on February 13-15.