Heuzenroeder will replace Ernesto Rivera, who suffered a back injury in the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy finale at Highlands Motorsport Park.

The test, at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, will see Heuzenroeder join American Ugo Ugochukwu and Frenchman Theophile Nael.

Testing will take place across three days, beginning on Tuesday.

Heuzenroeder will be one of two Australians in the test, joining compatriot James Wharton out of Prema Racing.

Heuzenroeder’s inclusion is only temporary, as Rivera is already confirmed to compete for Campos Racing in this year’s championship.

Advertisements

The Australian will feature for Campos Racing in Eurocup-3 driving the new Toyota-powered Dallara 326.

Campos Racing said the Formula 3 test would be an “opportunity to gain valuable experience at the wheel of the Formula 3 car and contribute to fine-tuning the car set-up alongside his team-mates and engineers.”

The eight-round Eurocup-3 season begins on May 1-3 at Circuit Paul Ricard as part of the European Le Mans Series support card.