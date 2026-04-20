Didier Arias and co-driver Hector Nunez rolled their Volkswagen Polo R5 after clipping an embankment.

The car rolled violently off the road before coming to a rest on its side.

Arias and Nunez were uninjured in the crash but several fans were reportedly left injured and one dead.

“The FIA is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today during Round 2 of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship at Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, in which one spectator lost their life and two others were injured,” a statement read.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and our thoughts remain with all those injured and affected. We thank the emergency services and medical teams for their rapid response.

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“The FIA will provide its full support to the organisers of Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA), CODASUR and the relevant local authorities in their investigation into the incident.”

Event organisers confirmed the event had been suspended indefinitely.

“Today, during the competition, an incident occurred on a timed section, resulting in a serious accident,” a statement read.

Tragically, as a result of this incident, the death of a spectator in the area has been confirmed.

“The established safety protocols for the race were immediately activated, with emergency medical and police rescue services present at the event responding.

“Sports authorities, along with the relevant agencies, are working to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Assistance has also been provided to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The event has been definitively suspended.

“The organisers express their deepest condolences for what happened and extend their sympathies to the family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

It’s the second motorsport-related fatality in a day after Juha Miettinen died during Saturday’s Nurburgring 24 qualifying race in a seven-car crash.