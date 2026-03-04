She will compete under the OnlyFans Racing banner, with the programme being operated as an independent entry.

The forthcoming GT World Challenge Australia season will be her fourth year in the category and the first time she will not race for Melbourne Performance Centre.

Gracie enjoyed three years in Audi equipment, winning the Trophy title in 2023 and the Am title in 2025.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Gracie revealed her motivation behind the move was to challenge for the Pro-Am gong.

“Being with MPC for the last three years has been great and I obviously owe them a lot to my success and my improvement and development,” said Gracie.

Advertisements

“I was looking at options and thinking about how I can be competitive. My goal that I set out to myself was to try to keep winning championships, essentially.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“I’ve got the Trophy championship, I’ve got the Am championship last year, and I was asking myself, what is it going to take to win this Pro-Am championship and to secure all three?

“The Ferrari option – being in a newer car with proven results in the Australian series so far – it seemed like the right fit to try make this Pro-Am dream come true.”

Gracie said she grappled with moving out of her comfort zone of one team and into another.

“That was always the hard thing of tossing up, especially with the consistency side of things,” said Gracie.

“I’ve always been very, very big on consistency being why my progression has been so great.

“Change has been scary for me in reflection of my previous career in motorsport many years ago as well.

“Changing all the time, I think really hindered my progression and ultimately is something that led to me getting out of the category, led to all of that stuff that happened in my previous career.

“Change is good. A new upcoming team, you can see that there’s potential there, being in a newer car as well is exciting.

“The overall potential and where it can take me in the future for other opportunities is definitely there as well.”

As for Gracie’s co-driver, that is still a work-in-progress. Details of that are expected to be confirmed in a matter of days, though she has promised a high-profile Pro alongside her.

“We’re one phone call away from locking that in,” she said.

One of Gracie’s main motivations to race the Ferrari 296 was to move to a newer platform.

The Audi R8 is homologated through to 2030 and remains ultra competitive, as evidenced by winning the 2025 title in the hands of Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher.

However, it is one of the oldest platforms on the grid with the second generation Audi R8 making its debut in 2015.

By contrast, the Ferrari 296 is one of the newest models, having been introduced in 2023.

“It is a bit difficult with the Audi support side of things,” she explained.

“With everything that’s happening in Formula 1 and not having factory drivers, there are those things that play a factor in the background – not having massive support, unlike the other manufacturers.

“That’s something that I definitely took into consideration as well. That plays a part in regards to wanting to progress and wanting to make sure that you’re in something that you’re seen in that there’s potential opportunities in as a driver.

“If the Audi situation were potentially different, definitely thought processes could have been swayed.

“The cars are a little bit older, but MPC run them immaculately, and that’s why they are so successful because they do such a good job at preparing the cars.

“They’re always in pristine condition and so well prepared, but ultimately in the scheme of GT3 racing they are on the older side of things.

“Having these new cars come through, there is so much new technology and there’s so many things that are being fed down through these cars.

“To be in a car that has it all is definitely going to be an edge in the future.”

Following her first test, Gracie described the Ferrari as “very user-friendly” and was “impressed with the balance” after a short test.

As for what colour the car will be?

“White and blue,” said Gracie. “As always.”