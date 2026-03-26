Initially scheduled to end its season as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series finale at Calder Park, the APC Enduro Championship will instead headline an event at Sandown.

To be held on December 5-6, the 6 Hours of Sandown will comprise two three-hour races.

Sandown has significant history with endurance races, with the original pre-Bathurst enduro held as a six-hour event in 1964.

“Sandown is one of the most iconic circuits in Australian motorsport, so to finish the season there with the AASA 6 Hours of Sandown is a fantastic outcome,” said category manager Paul Buccini.

“Running it across two three-hour races keeps the endurance DNA while creating a great weekend format for teams and plenty of action for spectators.”

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AASA commercial and competition director Marcos Ambrose noted the importance of APC finishing its season as the headline act at its own event.

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“Our 2026 season will conclude with AASA’s first 6 hour event in the modern era,” said Ambrose.

“Unique in Australia, the twin 3 hour races will be a huge challenge to APC drivers and teams and also a fantastic way to end the AASA circuit racing season.

“We expect a huge field for the 6 hour races as well as a packed support program which we are in the process of inviting categories to.

“APC is a huge part of our racing program in 2026 and to be able to offer the APC teams a blue ribbon event to finish their season is very satisfying.

“The AASA 6 Hours of Sandown is another example of our effort to give competitors more quality events and unique formats to make racing more rewarding and meaningful.”

The APC Enduro Championship is set to commence at Queensland Raceway on May 1-2 with the first of four three-hour events, all as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.