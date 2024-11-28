Head of Audi Sport customer racing, Chris Reinke, handed over the 310th and last R8 GT3 to Austrian racer Michael Doppelmayr this week.

It comes almost 18 months after Audi announced the winding down of its GT3 efforts amid the marque’s move into Formula 1 from 2026.

Audi ended its factory involvement in GT3 racing at the conclusion of 2023 but continues to offer support to customers, including those racing in Australia.

Over two model iterations, the R8 LMS GT3 has played a major role in Australia’s Bathurst 12 Hour and GT championship.

Audi was the first marque to support the GT3 era of the Bathurst 12 Hour and was rewarded with victories in 2011 and ’12, before triumphing again in ’18.

Private entries have also achieved great success in the Australian GT Championship, where Audi drivers have won the title eight times since 2011.

This year Supercars champion Will Brown and Bathurst-based Brad Schumacher drove an Audi to second in the standings behind the new Ferrari 296 of Chaz Mostert and Liam Talbot.

According to Audi, its customers have won a combined 125 titles aboard R8 GT3s.