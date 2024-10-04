The Australian will contest the inaugural FIA FR World Cup at the infamous Guia street circuit.

A total of 11 teams from Formula Regional competitions around the world have entered.

Malaysia-based team Evans GP will field Webster in his first Formula Regional start.

Webster has previously competed for the team in the Formula 4-based GB4 where he finished second in 2023.

More recently, the 21-year-old won with Evans GP in the Formula 4 Australian Championship Certified by FIA at Sepang.

“It’s fantastic to continue our long partnership with Cooper,” said team principal Joshua Evans.

“He’s delivered incredible results for us in the past, and we’re excited to see what he can achieve at the Macau GP Formula Regional World Cup.

“Debuting in Formula Regional will be a challenge, especially against drivers who’ve been racing this machinery all season, but we’re looking at this from a long-term perspective.

“Cooper’s talent and adaptability will be key, and this experience will only strengthen his development for future events.”

Webster has tasted a variety of single-seater equipment in recent years, including S5000.

A move into Formula 3-based cars is the next step on the Formula 1 feeder series ladder.

“I’m really excited to be back with Evans GP for the Macau GP Formula Regional World Cup,” said Webster.

“It’s going to be a steep learning curve stepping into Formula Regional for the first time, but I’m ready to take it on.

“My experiences with Evans GP have always been great, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to race at such a prestigious event.

“It’s a huge challenge, but I’m looking forward to making the most of it.”

Although different Formula Regional categories around the world utilise a variety of chassis and engine suppliers, every team at this year’s FIA FR World Cup will race the Alfa Romeo-powered Tatuus T-318.

2024 FIA FR World Cup teams:

ART Grand Prix

Evans GP

Kiwi Motorsport

MP Motorsport

PHM Racing

Pinnacle Motorsport

R-ace GP

Saintéloc Racing

SJM Theodore Prema

TGM Grand Prix

TOM’S Formula