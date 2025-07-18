A keen racer and astute businessman, Miles was killed while cycling in Sydney’s lower north shore on July 6, aged 58.

Miles’ involvement in motorsport included twice orchestrating the sale of the Supercars business and spending a stint as a team owner via Tasman Motorsport.

The service celebrating Miles’ life will take place at the Sofitel Sydney from 2pm local time.

Those who cannot attend can view the livestream at this link. The stream will begin at 1:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations are made in Tim’s name to the Humpty Dumpty Foundation via this link.

The charity supports hospitals and health services care for children by providing essential and often lifesaving medical equipment and initiatives that improve health outcomes.