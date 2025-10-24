It’s been a sad week for the Supercars paddock with the passing of legendary team boss Garry Rogers. AVL and Stefan discuss the incredible impact he had on the sport.

Meanwhile the identity of Triple Eight’s third driver has been revealed with Jackson Walls getting what is now a covered SCT seat.

Supercars Finals is here for the first time, Richie Stanaway is at another career crossroads and GM is set to take on the Bathurst 12 Hour.

