The championship four is locked in for Adelaide with Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and Kai Allen all progressing out of Sandown.

The wildcard in that mix is Allen – can the rookie pull off the greatest title upset in Supercars history? And would it be a good thing, or a bad thing, if he does?

Former Legend and AVL debate it all.

They also review what was a fantastic Sandown 500 weekend and a lot more.

