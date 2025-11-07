The 2026 Supercars field is now close to set with confirmation that Zach Bates will join Matt Stone Racing.

That leaves the second Blanchard Racing Team seat as the last to be confirmed, with incumbent Aaron Cameron the favourite – unless Will Davison can pull off a silly season miracle.

AVL and Stefan also discuss the rapidly evolving co-driver market, DJR’s pre-Sandown chassis swap and McLaren’s latest team orders riddle.

Listen now!

And don’t forget to sign up to be a Full Creditor!