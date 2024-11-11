Logano was knocked out of the playoffs after the Round of 12 but was gifted a Round of 8 berth when Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman was disqualified from the Charlotte Roval.

The Team Penske driver sat eighth at the beginning of the Round of 8 but booked himself a Championship 4 berth when he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on a fuel-saving strategy.

In a thrilling conclusion to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix, Logano held off teammate Ryan Blaney in a straight shootout.

Blaney put a pass on Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron with 21 laps to go and set about dropping a two-second gap down to just a few car lengths.

As hard as he tried, Blaney couldn’t find a way by Logano. A desperate last lap attempt came up short. The #12 shot up the track searching for grip but ultimately couldn’t draw alongside the #22 Ford Mustang.

All told, Logano crossed the line 0.330s clear of Blaney.

Byron was third while regular season champion Tyler Reddick finished sixth for 23XI Racing.

“I love the playoffs. I love it, man. What a race,” said Loagano.

“What a Team Penske battle there at the end. Had a good restart and was able to get in front of the 12. And he had a lot of long run speed there, and it was all I had there to hold him off.”

Logano joins an illustrious list of drivers to win three or more titles. That list is led by Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson on seven wins apiece from Jeff Gordon with four.

Logano joins fellow three-time champions Lee Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Watrip, and Tony Stewart.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Race, Phoenix Raceway