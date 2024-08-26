A series rookie, Riggs won in just his 17th race this season for Front Row Motorsports.

The 22-year-old promptly celebrated by jumping on top of his Ford and fist-pumped before dislocating his shoulder.

“I dislocated my shoulder I was celebrating so hard,” he laughed.

“It hurts like a mug but it was worth it. It's not the first time it's happened to me but it ain't gonna slow me down.”

By his own admission, 2024 has been a tough slog.

In the first nine races, Riggs had just one top 10 finish and was otherwise at the back of the field.

Before the playoffs, Riggs finished fifth in three of the last five races.

“I don't even know how to describe it,” he said post-race.

“We've had a terrible year. It's been an awful year. I've learned so much though.

“I'm in my rookie season and after the start, I thought there is no way we're ever going to get a win. We'd do the best we can but just learn for next year.

“I knew in practice this thing was pretty awesome. I couldn't be more thankful for Front Row and everyone on this team. We have a good time together now and we're a family.”