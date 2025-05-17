The Open acts as the precursor to the All-Star feature race with the top two finishers going through to the main, plus the Fan Vote winner.

A total of 18 drivers qualified for the Open, which featured a unique one-lap dash and pit stop.

The total time of the dash, pit stop, and completed second lap sets the order.

“Yeah, I think we finally got all the things right,” said van Gisbergen.

“Qualifying has been a weakness. My lap was pretty good, coming in was good, pit stop guys were insane, so really good for them.

“Thanks to WeatherTech, thanks to the Trackhouse pit crew, and we’re up front tomorrow.”

Although no stranger to starting from pole position in Supercars with 48 to his name, he’s never started a NASCAR oval race from the point.

“I’ve never started at the front for an oval, so I don’t know what to do there,” he said.

“I’ll have to learn the rules and see how we go.”

His previous best start on an oval was 17th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Carson Hocevar will start alongside van Gisbergen on the front row for Sunday’s Open.

Noah Gragson, Michael McDowell, and Ryan Preece completed the top five.

Zane Smith, Justin Haley, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs, and Ty Dillon rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying for the main race was topped by RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski. Even if he fails to finish his heat race, the #6 Ford Mustang is guaranteed a start in the feature race.

Results: NASCAR All-Star Open Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway