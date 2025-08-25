Van Gisbergen ended the regular season with a 16th place finish at Daytona.

The Trackhouse Racing driver led a lap at the world centre of racing for the first in the Cup Series, ticking off an achievement even he was surprised to learn.

“That’s pretty awesome,” he told reporters post-race.

“I had some fun. I led at Talladega before but I think I’m a bit better at managing the lanes – but still, I have a lot to learn. I had fun, it was good.”

Van Gisbergen goes into the Playoffs sixth in the standings thanks to four road course and street circuit wins across Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro driver is almost unmatched when it comes to right-handers, but van Gisbergen is quick to admit he’s got a lot to learn on ovals.

“There’s a long way to go, but I think every type of track we’re getting better – the short [ovals], intermediates, superspeedways,” he explained.

“I just feel like I’ve learned so much every time. I wish I could start the race again and I’d be so much better again. We’ve just got to keep that trend going and keep getting things right.

“We achieved what we wanted. Got better and better. Led some laps, which is cool to have Red Bull out front, and then just stayed out of the carnage, which was good.”

The Round of 16 begins at Darlington Raceway, an oval that van Gisbergen has repeatedly said he likes and goes well at.

In his two Cup Series starts across 2024 and 2025, van Gisbergen finished 26th and 20th with Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing respectively.

His two Xfinity Series starts were even better, finishing 15th and seventh with Kaulig in 2024.

“Darlington is a decent track for me,” said van Gisbergen.

“I’ve been all right there in Xfinity and got a decent result at the time in Cup.”

There is an element of uncertainty in the Round of 16, however. Gateway is an oval he’s never been to, and Bristol is one that doesn’t take long to lose the lead lap.

Van Gisbergen failed to finish the Cup Series race at Bristol earlier this year after being caught up in a crash. Last year, he was 18th in the Xfinity Series.

“Gateway, I haven’t been to. Bristol is very, very tough,” said van Gisbergen.

“I guess if we just make no mistakes and have three good weeks, we might get through. Who knows? We’ll just do our best.”

Fans who watched Daytona would have wondered why van Gisbergen had such an up-and-down race.

Having led briefly in Stage 2, van Gisbergen’s helmet fan came loose during Stage 3, which left him inhaling noxious fumes from the cars ahead of him.

Despite being warned by his crew chief Stephen Doran that he would lose track position, he pitted under caution and dropped to the back of the field.

Van Gisbergen and his team elected to hang back in fears that they may get caught up unnecessarily in a late crash.

The carnage never came, but van Gisbergen admitted he was prepared for what felt like an inevitability.

“I have my belts tight at the end, ready to just be grenaded,” van Gisbergen joked.

“It’s fun, but it’s also not. It is what it is, I have to adapt and keep getting better at it.”

Unofficially, van Gisbergen is this year’s Rookie of the Year having made it through to the Playoffs. His nearest rival, Riley Herbst, ended the regular season 35th in the drivers’ standings.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin at Darlington on Monday, September 1 (AEST) with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.