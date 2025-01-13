In the wake of Trackhouse Racing’s announcement that Helio Castroneves will enter the Daytona 500, NASCAR announced the Open Exemption Provisional.

It precludes Castroneves from needing to qualify for the 200-lapper via the shorter Duels, which act as qualifying races.

Under the rule, NASCAR will admit automatic entries “for world-class drivers who enter a NASCAR Cup Series race.”

NASCAR drivers are ineligible under the exemption.

NASCAR said the rule was similar to promoter’s choice provisions seen in short track racing and dirt oval racing that guarantee starts for big-name drivers.

Castroneves is a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and IndyCar legend, but has never raced a stock car in any NASCAR division.

The rule comes with a caveat, however. The guaranteed start does not come at the expense of any other driver, and means the field will grow from the 40-car limit to 41.

“If Castroneves and Trackhouse opt to utilize the provisional, the starting field of the “Great American Race” will expand to 41 cars from its previous 40-vehicle limit,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“As part of the rules surrounding the new provisional position, if the provisional is used, neither Castroneves nor Trackhouse would earn points, prize money or any tiebreaker benefit of finishing position.

“If Castroneves were to win the race, the No. 91 car would receive the trophy and become eligible for the exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race, but the finish would not count toward playoff eligibility.

“Additionally, the second-place finisher would inherit first-place points but would not receive playoff points or playoff eligibility.

“Teams must notify NASCAR of its intention to use the provisional 90 days in advance of an event.

“Language surrounding the OEP was established in advance of the new Charter agreement, therefore Trackhouse Racing was aware of this provision and met the deadline to request approval for Castroneves’ entry.”

Before the Daytona 500, Castroneves will get a taste of Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series.

It’s the same series that Shane van Gisbergen competed in before making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2024.

The three-time Supercars champion had to satisfy officials that he was capable on the superspeedway before making his first oval start.

Castroneves was part of a recent ARCA test ahead of the Daytona ARCA 200 where he set the 27th fastest time across two days.