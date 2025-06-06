A video posted to YouTube by Auto Buyers Guide briefly showed what appeared to be a Dodge Ram in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series trim.

The video, which has since been made private, was part of the unveiling for the new Dodge Ram by its parent company Stellantis.

The stock car appears to have the same facia as the new Dodge Ram and the Craftsman window banner that appears on every Truck Series racer.

Only fueling the fire, Dodge posted a short video captioned “Fire up the engines—Big things are on the horizon. 06.08.25” to its social media platforms. That video features a hauler with Ram branding.

Reports that Dodge would return to NASCAR broke earlier this year.

The expected return would be for the 2026 season, marking a decade since the brand left the sport.

It’s expected that the return of Dodge to NASCAR would only be at the Truck Series level. However, there is speculation that the company could compete in the Cup Series in 2028.

Dodge would join Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet as Truck Series brands.

NASCAR will race at Michigan International Speedway with the Truck Series on June 8 (AEST).