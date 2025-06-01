The Trackhouse Racing driver hasn’t had it easy in his first full year in the top-flight stock car series but has made marked improvements.

A 14th place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway represented his best result on an oval to date, which he recorded in the longest race of the season.

“I think we are showing improvement now,” said van Gisbergen.

“It has been difficult results-wise, but I do feel like we are getting somewhere, getting better and better.

“To me, I know I have a lot to learn but I don’t feel like I’m forcing it or driving outside my limits.

“Every week I’m being methodical about it. I feel good about the way it’s going.”

Off the back of that Charlotte result, the Kiwi headed to Nashville Superspeedway where he recorded his best oval qualifying result for a points-paying event this year.

His previous best qualifying performance was 26th in the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Van Gisbergen will start 23rd in the Red Bull-backed #88 Chevrolet Camaro. His Trackhouse teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez qualified fifth and 32nd respectively.

While the three-time Supercars champion has begun to make progress on the ovals, he admitted a run of road course races will be a welcome change.

That three-race streak includes the Cup Series’ debut at Mexico City before heading to the streets of Chicago and Sonoma one week later.

“I’m looking forward to some right-handers, that’s for sure,” van Gisbergen laughed.

“Got some good tracks coming up, tracks I know, but obviously Mexico City is a fresh one for everyone.

“But these ovals have been a big learning process the last couple of months, so it will be nice to have a break and turn right.”

The NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway gets underway at 9am AEST on Monday, June 2.