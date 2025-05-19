The Trackhouse Racing driver led the first half of the Open before a strategy miscalculation to take four tyres instead of two proved costly.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro faded and eventually finished 13th.

The final stanza of the race featured a clash with Front Row Motorsports’ Todd Gilliland.

Van Gisbergen reported post-race to his team that he suffered damage to the nose from contact with the #34 Ford Mustang.

Footage showed what appeared to be Gilliland brake-checking van Gisbergen at the first turn after the chequered flag.

Van Gisbergen retaliated entering the pit lane, banging into the side of the #34 car.

“That’s just frustration,” said Clint Bowyer on commentary.

“I get it. That’s sheer frustration. He had this thing. Things were going perfect. Too perfect.”

Kevin Harvick added: “Just too perfect and he got those four tyres on the car and wound up in the middle of the hornet’s nest there.”

Van Gisbergen and Gilliland were seen speaking post-race, having a “civil” conversation according to Fox Sports commentator Mike Joy.

“I gave him a little spray,” said van Gisbergen.

“But is it what it is. We always seem to race hard and that’s one way so I gave a little back and he wasn’t happy. Whatever. I don’t really mind.”

It capped off a torrid day for the Kiwi, who looked like he would cruise to victory having established a 3.5 second lead before the competition caution.

Carson Hocevar, who ran second to van Gisbergen for the first half of the race, went on to win ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

“I don’t know whether to smile or cry,” said van Gisbergen.

“It’s been a dismal year for us but I feel like we’re getting better every week, and this shows it.

“It was awesome to lead some laps. The WeatherTech Chevy was good.

“I was out front driving like a grandma. I felt like it was easy. But still, I felt like the tyres were going off so Stephen (Doran, crew chief) and I discussed it.

“We took four [tyres] and it just seems to be more temperature sensitive in dirty air.

“Once I was back there, no grip, and I put myself in some bad spots too. Man, it was awesome to lead laps. We’re getting better.”

NASCAR continues its Cup Series with the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Monday morning.