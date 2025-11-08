The arrival of Connor Zilisch to the team, replacing Daniel Suarez, will see the teenager carry #88 next year. Ross Chastain will remain in the #1 Chevrolet Camaro.

Van Gisbergen welled up as he read a letter written by his father Robert, talking about the significance of the number.

‘Cheese’ carried #97 in rally and dirt speedway racing. SVG continued the family’s legacy and enjoyed all of his Supercars success with the number, quickly becoming synonymous with it.

“It’s awesome to carry a car number that is so special to me,” said van Gisbergen.

“When Justin offered me the opportunity to change to the #97, it was pretty special.

“It’s a number that means a lot to my family and me.

“My dad used it in his racing career, so when I started racing, I wanted to use it too, and then basically I’ve used the #97 in everything since.

“I’ve had many special moments with that number and it’s cool to get the opportunity to create even more in the Cup Series.”

Trackhouse Racing produced a view to announce the number change, with letters written from influential people in the lives of the three drivers.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks wrote a letter addressed to Chastain, while Dale Earnhardt wrote about Zilisch continuing the legacy of the #88 that NASCAR’s most popular driver of the 2000s raced with.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, had a letter written by his father, in which he mentioned his late mother, Karen Wallace, who sadly passed away in 2024.

“That means so much to our family,” Robert wrote.

“Right from the beginning, both of us ran #97 in motocross, we both ran it in speedway. Mum would have been absolutely proud.

“Over the years, #97 was the legacy in New Zealand and Australia in all forms of motorsport.

“So proud you’re running it in the USA. And, also, even when you won national titles, when you’re obliged to run #1 you still carried on #97. So proud, mate.”

