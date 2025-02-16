The three-time Bathurst 1000 winner has spent the lion’s share of his career in Supercars, winning the championship on three occasions with Triple Eight Race Engineering.

After a breakout win on the streets of Chicago in 2023, the Kiwi was convinced to make the move to the United States in 2024 where he competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

For 2025, he has stepped up to the pinnacle of NASCAR in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing.

Featured Videos

Speaking ahead of the Daytona 500, van Gisbergen spoke about how his perceptions of oval racing have changed.

“I’m certainly enjoying it a lot more,” said van Gisbergen when asked if he is used to speedway racing yet.

“I used to watch it on TV – or did my first one – and thought ‘Oh, this is a bit boring’. You’re just flat out the whole way.

“When you’re in the race, there’s so much going on. The Xfinity [Series] was pretty flat out and strung out, but in this [Cup Series] you’re jockeying for position, you’re fuel saving, you’re trying to place yourself in the right spots. There’s so much more to it.

“It’s quite fascinating as a driver learning these different skills and then placing yourself right for the green-flag stops and just where there’s free time available.”

Van Gisbergen’s success in Supercars has translated across to NASCAR, but the flow of a speedway race – whether that’s on the biggest superspeedways or smallest ovals – is still an art he is getting his head around.

Nevertheless, a season in the Xfinity Series has prepared him well for year on in the Cup Series where he believes he can foot it with the best.

“It’s been pretty cool learning and I certainly feel like I can be in it now,” said van Gisbergen.

“I remember my first Talladega, I’d get in the battles, then people would put me four-wide on purpose just to single me out and send me to the back because they didn’t want me in there.

“I guess I was driving like an idiot. Now I feel like I can flow with the guys, have the right momentum, judge the runs a bit better.

“The last Talladega I was pushed to the lead and held the lead for a while. I definitely feel like I’m part of it now and happy that I don’t have yellow [rookie] stripes on my car.

“I feel like I’m better at it now.”

Pack racing is still something van Gisbergen is getting accustomed to. He noted the night-and-day difference between qualifying solo and racing in a pack.

“[In practice] the car is on the [dump] stops basically to try and get speed for a single car, it’s like driving a go-kart,” van Gisbergen explained.

“I was also driving one-handed easy flat. I hadn’t seen the track for a while. Grandma could jump in and do it, it feels like it’s so easy.

“We are doing 49s or 50s then. Then we get in the draft later on, we’ll be doing 47s.

“Especially when you’re at the back and in the middle, I hate being in the middle – there’s no air lift and the car feels like it’s out of the track, you’re basically drifting on corner entries.

“You’ve got 35 other maniacs flat out as well pushing you around. It’s a rush. I think my heart rate barely got up in the single cars. I’m like at 150 [bpm] in the pack. It’s a rush.”

Even in day-to-day life, van Gisbergen has found a rhythm.

“This year I wanted to have a routine, know what I’m doing every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, prep for the week, have my Thursday off as a day to do my own stuff outside of racing,” he said.

“It’s been pretty full on, especially with a whole new team. The #88 guys at Trackhouse, just learning them. Yeah, just trying to get in a routine, every week try and be refreshed for it.”

Where did Shane van Gisbergen finish in his Duel?

Shane van Gisbergen was running inside the top 10 coming to the chequered flag in Duel 2 at Daytona before he was hit by Christopher Bell and sent into a spin that triggered a multi-car pile-up.

Where will Shane van Gisbergen start the 2025 Daytona 500?

After being classified 14th in Duel 2 at Daytona, Shane van Gisbergen will start the Daytona 500 from row 13 in 26th.

How to watch the Daytona 500 in Australia

The Daytona 500 will be live on Foxtel and live-streamed on Kayo.

When is the Daytona 500?

The 2025 Daytona 500 gets underway at 6:30am AEDT on Monday, February 17.

Who is starting the Daytona 500 on pole position?

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the pole position for the 2025 Daytona 500. He will start alongside Duel 2 at Daytona winner Austin Cindric of Team Penske.