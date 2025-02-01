The ‘Clash’ at Bowman Gray Stadium takes place across two days, with practice, qualifying, and heat races on Sunday (AEDT).

Monday (AEDT) will feature a 75-lap last-chance qualifier before the 200-lap feature race.

Fans in Australia will be able to watch the NASCAR Cup Series live on Foxtel and Kayo while fans in New Zealand will be able to watch the live on Three Now.

Featured Videos

Fans can also watch live onboard and listen to driver radio via the official NASCAR website.

Monday’s Clash feature race is scheduled for 12pm AEDT. Foxtel and Kayo will have coverage on Monday from 11:30am AEDT. Sunday’s racing will not be broadcast live.

The quarter-mile Bowman Gray Stadium is unlike anything else on the NASCAR schedule.

It’s the first time since 1971 that the Cup Series, as it is now known, has raced at the oval.

NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell is expecting carnage.

“But we all kind of know what it is going into it, that it’s going to be a beating, banging race, just because of how tight the corners are and how narrow it is,” said the Spire Motorsports driver.

“It’s tough to pass. But I feel like, going into the Coliseum, we all thought (we knew) what it was going to be, and it turned out to be a pretty awesome event.

“So, I feel like—my hopes are—that we do a better job than most of putting on a good show that doesn’t turn into guys driving through the infield.”

NASCAR raced at Bowman Gray Stadium from 1959 to 1971. Although it’s been a long time between drinks and cars have come a long way since then, there’s one damning stat.

In that 23-year span, the winner has not come from outside the first two starting rows.

Logano, who won the inaugural Los Angeles Coliseum race, said he’s excited to see how the race plays out.

“What are we going to see at Bowman Gray? I don’t know,” said the Team Penske driver.

Isn’t this beautiful? Cars are back on track in four days. pic.twitter.com/09rZg35cdS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 28, 2025

“When we went to LA the first time, remember all the talk of what that race was going to be like, and no one had a clue.

“It draws up a lot of hype, which is good, and you’re also bringing it to the race fan. I’ve said this many times before, but it is hard to ask a family of any size to travel a long distance to go to a sporting event.

“It’s hard to do that, whether you have young kids or older kids, getting hotel rooms, getting the tickets, it becomes expensive. These days, it’s hard to do that.

“So, I think moving our races around, going to our race fans is great. When you look at what Winston-Salem is to our sport, and that whole region, we all see the numbers and there are a lot of NASCAR fans there, a ton of them.

“So going to our race fans is kind of going back to grass roots up there, but it’s also cool that we’re giving race fans that might not have been able to go to other races an opportunity to see a race.”