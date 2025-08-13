The JR Motorsports drivers were battling for the lead entering Turn 6 when Zilisch in the #88 went around the outside of van Gisbergen in the #9 and ran wide.

With track limits not enforced, Zilisch used all the run-off before returning to the traditional racing line where he found van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi left his American opponent only just enough room. Zilisch’s left front corner clipped the right rear of van Gisbergen and tipped him into a spin entering Turn 7.

At speed, van Gisbergen slid into the SAFER barrier, wrecking the Chevrolet Camaro beyond repair.

Speaking on the Dale Jr Download, van Gisbergen dissected the crash in detail.

“Firstly, sorry to junk one of your beautiful race cars,” van Gisbergen told Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I’ve had more time to reflect and it’s where the racing is different here. Every other racing series in the world, if someone goes off the track, it’s their problem, they have to get back on safely. Whereas here, it’s on both of you to let the racing continue and give racing room.

“The other thing was he was catching me. He was way faster and I thought to myself I’ll try and hold him off for three or four laps and maybe his tyres will heat up following me and then it’ll equal out.

“It was about the end of that third or fourth lap under pressure and I was probably within a lap or two of letting him go, but I was still fighting pretty hard. It was a good race. He was patient with me.

“Then when he went around the outside, he went in way too deep and I knew I hadn’t cleared him but I gave him just one car width to get back on the track and I was going to pinch him narrow into [Turn] 7.

“I think he thought as well I was going to shade all the way back to the left. It was just a misjudgement or racing incident really but with a catastrophic result.

“I was defending pretty hard and I went back to the middle of the road so then I’d pinch him and get a good run on the straight and I was going to clear him again. He just misjudged coming back. It was both our fault, really.”

😱😱😱😱😱😱@ConnorZilisch overdrives the turn and makes contact with leader @shanevg97, who takes severe damage after hitting the wall. pic.twitter.com/1ZulRxfMT0 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 9, 2025

Zilisch agonised over the incident, repeatedly asking over the radio whether he was to blame.

JR Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing spotter Josh Williams told Zilisch he was not to blame, but suggested on Door Bumper Clear that it was “probably” the 19-year-old’s fault.

“I did not do that on purpose,” said Zilisch.

“If I wanted to wreck him, I had 10 laps before. I was doing literally everything in my power to try and pass him without touching him.

“I was behind him for it had to have been at least seven laps trying to pass him. I was doing everything I could. I was lining him up in the brake zones, trying to force him to make a mistake.

“He’s just so hard to force into a mistake. I got alongside him going into [Turn] 6, the second-to-last corner, and I went a little deep.

“I was coming back onto the track and he’s just going dead straight and I expected him to open up the corner a little bit to give me room to re-enter.

“I guess, in hindsight, my only option not to wreck him was to lift and I expected to have more space coming back onto the track, which I didn’t.

“I wish I would have lifted and gone back after him but I also wish I could have had some more space too.

“We were just fighting for the same spot and he knew that as soon as I got the lead I had the better car and was going to drive away and win the race if another caution didn’t come out.”

Post-race, Zilisch fell from his car and broke his collarbone, which he has since undergone surgery for.

The Xfinity Series has one weekend off before returning to Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23 (AEST).