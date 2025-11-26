The Red Bull athletes will be sponsored by the energy drink brand across 25 races next year, continuing a partnership that began in 2025 and ended a 14-year hiatus.

The two liveries are similar, but not the same – with van Gisbergen’s car featuring red highlights while Zilisch’s car has blue highlights.

For the 2026 season, SVG moves out of the #88 and into the #97 that he has long been synonymous with.

It marks the first time since leaving Supercars that van Gisbergen will pilot a Red Bull-backed Chevrolet Camaro sporting #97.

“It means a lot to have the number #97 on my Cup car,” van Gisbergen said.

“It’s a number that means so much to my family and me, so to see it on my car for the first time was surreal.

“I love the red flash designs on both sides of the car. It’s going to look epic on the track.”

Zilisch will step up from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series full-time in 2026, replacing Daniel Suarez.

He will begin his season in the Red Bull livery at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The first appearance for van Gisbergen in the iconic scheme will come one week later at the Autotrader 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It’s so cool to be driving #88 in the Cup Series,” Zilisch said.

“The number is historic and so many great drivers have driven it. I certainly have big shoes to fill but I can’t wait to get the season started.

“I love the blue streaks across the side of car. The dark matte blue allows the light blue streaks to pop. I’m excited to have it on track next year.”

