Ambrose is well-placed to judge van Gisbergen’s burgeoning NASCAR career, having blazed the trail of a Supercars winner moving into the NASCAR system full-time.

The two-time Supercars champion made his own move Stateside back in 2006 which kicked off a nine-year stint in NASCAR, including six full seasons in the Cup Series.

A decade after returning back to Australia, Ambrose is now enjoying van Gisbergen following that same path.

He’s hugely impressed with the Kiwi’s trajectory, and feels van Gisbergen has now cleared the ‘risk period’ in terms of establishing himself in the sport.

That has been reflected by Trackhouse Racing recently signing van Gisbergen to a fresh multi-year deal.

“Shane’s an incredible driver; we knew that already with all the success that he had here in Australia,” Ambrose told Speedcafe.

“He’s a rare find, he’s got a rare talent. He deserves to be on the international stage and he’s found his path in NASCAR.

“He’s winning road races over there. He’s learning his craft with the ovals. I feel like he’s passed the risk period, you know.

“He’s done so much with his name and his brand and his performance. He’s just doing fantastic. He’s done everything right so far.”

Van Gisbergen and Ambrose are two names on what is just a six-strong list of drivers born outside of the USA to win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen has this season become the most successful non-USA driver in Cup Series history with a tally that now stands at five career wins (all coming on road or street courses).

Ambrose, meanwhile, is a two-time winner in the top tier, his victories coming at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012.

He’s happy to have his career stats bested by van Gisbergen, though, and plans to head to the States and watch him race in person at some point.

“He’s doing incredible things; he’s certainly exceeded anything that I achieved over there,” Ambrose added. “I just wish him the best.

“I’d love to see him race in person if I can, and maybe next year I’ll go over there and go watch him work his magic. He deserves all of his success.”

Ambrose is these days heavily involved in motorsport in Australia through his own team that runs in Trans-Am/TA2, and his daughter Tabitha, who races in Formula Ford.

Marcos and Tabitha will both be ‘fanbassadors’ for the BP Adelaide Grand Final that will close out the Supercars season in November.