The #1 of Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing), the #3 of Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing), and the #23 of Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing) were found to have breached the Member Conduct rules.

On-track data and team radio from the closing laps of the Round of 8 elimination race was reviewed and it was determined those teams had violated section 4.4. B&D: NASCAR Member Conduct of the Rule Book, which includes race manipulation and actions detrimental to stock car racing.

The three aforementioned drivers each lost 50 points in the drivers’ championship and were fined AUD $150,000 (USD $100,000).

NASCAR also fined the respective team owners AUD $150,000 (USD $100,000) and deducted 50 points in the owners’ championship, bring the sum of the six fines to more than AUD $900,000 (USD $600,000).

Crew chiefs Phil Surgen (#1), Justin Alexander (#3) and Bootie Barker (#23) with their respective spotters Brandon McReynolds, Brandon Benesch and Freddie Kraft have all been suspended for the 2024 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR has also suspended team executives Tony Lunders (#1) , Keith Rodden (#3), and Dave Rogers (#23) from the season finale.

The closing laps of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway were blighted by gamesmanship between the Chevrolet and Toyota entries, which NASCAR said on Monday would be investigated.

Chastin and Dillon in their Chevrolet Camaros effectively formed a moving roadblock to stop anyone from passing the #24 of William Byron, who was in position to advance to the Championship 4.

Christopher Bell, meanwhile, in the #20 needed to advance one position to make it into the Championship 4. In the closing laps, Bubba Wallace in the #23 began to slow rapidly.

Wallace reported an issue, believing that he had a tyre going down and effectively conceded the place on the last lap.

Post-race, NASCAR tore down the #23 Toyota Camry to validate whether concerns were valid.

Bell passed Wallace at the final turn but slid up into the wall and rode it around to the chequered flag. NASCAR penalised him for a safety violation, dropping him from 18th to 22nd.