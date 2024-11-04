With victory, Blaney booked his place alongside stablemate Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing to fight for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hendrick Motorsports duo Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson missed the cut having both been in a must-win position.

That left the fight for the final place in the playoff race between Hendrick Motorsports’ only other contender William Byron and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing.

The final stanza of the race saw Blaney surge to the lead, putting Elliott and Larson out of contention.

Behind them, Byron sat sixth while Bell was down in 19th. At that stage, Byron was ahead of the cutoff line.

The first dose of drama came when the Chevrolet pair of Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing) and Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing) played rear gunner for Byron.

Dillon and Chastain ran side-by-side, preventing anyone from getting by.

That prompted suggestions that the Chevrolet teams had manipulated the race by way of team orders after radio transmissions suggested as much.

The decisive moment in the race came on the last lap when 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace reported a tyre losing pressure.

Coming to the white flag, Bell dive-bombed Wallace to take 18th away and put himself ahead of Byron.

Bell slid up the track and into the wall before pinning the throttle and riding the wall in scenes reminiscent of Ross Chastain’s iconic ‘Hail Melon’ which has since been outlawed.

NASCAR immediately put the finish under review.

Should Christopher Bell race for the NASCAR Championship? Watch this move on the final lap. pic.twitter.com/3A3BrNe0fd — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 3, 2024

“I knew that I had to get past the #23 and I got really loose. I got really loose getting into Turn 3 and once I got into the marbles I was in the wall,” said Bell before a decision was made.

“I had no intention of riding the wall. That’s unfortunately where I ended up trying to get all I could get.

“I don’t know. This is weird. Everyone is standing around. No one knows what’s going on.”

Nearly 30 minutes after the finish, NASCAR finally penalised Bell for a safety violation.

Bell was left visibly bemused by the call while Byron, who voiced his displeasure at the move earlier, said it was the right decision.

“I’m not happy for anything,” said Byron.

“The rule is what it is for the crossover gate over there and riding the wall. It is what it is. We’ll go race. I’m just proud of my team. We had a really hard-fought day overall. So proud of that.”

Christopher Bell will NOT advance to the championship after NASCAR determines his last-lap move was a safety violation. William Byron will advance. pic.twitter.com/dAOL2QpWQG — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 3, 2024

Bell had little to offer after the penalty.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t know. I don’t know what to say,” he remarked.

“I understand that the rule is made to prevent people from riding the wall, but my move was completely different to what Ross’ was.

“I got loose getting into the corner and slid right into the fence. I don’t know what else to say.”

The decision means all three manufacturers will have a chance to win the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ford will be led by Blaney and Logano, Chevrolet will have Byron, and Toyota will have Reddick.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race at Phoenix takes place on November 11.

