Van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain will share the #9 entry in select Xfinity Series races this year.

They’ll join series rookies Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil as well as returning race winner Sammy Smith and last year’s Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at the team.

Van Gisbergen will do double duty across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen.

Chastain, meanwhile, will contest one road course race at COTA and four ovals across Darlington, Nashville, Dover, and Iowa.

“I’m trying to get as much experience as I can,” said van Gisbergen.

“JR Motorsports is one of the top teams and won the championship with Justin Allgaier.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

JR Motorsports is one of the preimminent NASCAR Xfinity Series teams, which is co-owned by its namesake Dale Earhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick.

This year marks its 24th season in NASCAR and has won the Xfinity Series four times (2014, 2017, 2018, 2024).

Van Gisbergen will also race full-time in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing alongside Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez.

Van Gisbergen’s 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series calendar

June 15 – Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

July 6 – Chicago Street Race

July 13 – Sonoma Raceway

August 10 – Watkins Glen