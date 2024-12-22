The Trackhouse Racing driver is a little more than a month away from beginning his first full Cup Series campaign and already has his eyes on the future.

Speaking on the KTM Summer Grill, the Chevrolet pilot revealed his motivation behind poaching Supercars talent.

“There is a lot of good guys and people, I guess in my position, [who] want to go try something different and experience something else,” van Gisbergen explained.

“So yeah, there is a lot of interest but it’s a huge commitment, especially for guys with families to move across the other side of the world and start something fresh.

“I’d love to have a couple of guys come over and join me. There is certainly a lot of similarities I guess with the Cup Car on road courses that we could really learn from Supercars guys and try and bring those ideas across and really bolster our [team].

“We’ve got some great guys here, but it would be good to have some road course focused guys and build up that program.”

Van Gisbergen’s promotion from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series necessitated an expansion of Trackhouse Racing.

The team picked up some staff made available by the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing while others have come from Spire Motorsports.

That includes Stephen Doran, who was Zane Smith’s crew chief on the #71 entry.

“It’s been pretty full-on at Trackhouse with the new team having the third car,” said van Gisbergen.

“They’ve hired 30-something people, so half of them started a few weeks ago and then half started actually on Monday this week in December.

“It’s been a pretty cool transition getting to know those guys and trying to get integrated in that team and getting to know my crew chief, Stephen Doran.

“We’ve done a couple of simulator sessions with the #88 team. It’s been pretty cool to get started early because when I come back in January, it’s gonna be all go.”