On the penultimate lap of the race, the Kaulig Racing driver restart third and nudged the RFK Racing driver on to steal the lead away out of Turn 1.

However, on the final lap, the #17 driver got within striking distance and returned serve at the third-to-last corner.

Van Gisbergen got loose through the bus stop chicane and that was the only invitation Buescher needed to put the nose of his Ford Mustang to the leading Chevrolet Camaro.

The Kiwi tried to fight back but got loose out of the second-to-last turn and fought to get his car under control.

That ended any hope of a last corner lunge and with it Buescher sealed the win.

More to come.