The NASCAR Xfinity Series in its entirety is made up of 33 races. The first 26 count towards the regular season title, which this year was won by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer.

NASCAR employs a win-and-you’re-in system across the top Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series. That means a win in the regular season guarantees you a spot in the first round of the playoffs.

Van Gisbergen earned his place in the playoffs courtesy of that famous first Xfinity Series win at Portland Raceway.

NASCAR playoff points explained

In every race, there are three stages. One playoff point is awarded to the winner of Stage 1 and Stage 2. A race win earns five playoff points.

At the end of the regular season, the champion earns 15 playoff points. Second gets 10 points, third gets nine points, and so on to 10th who receives one playoff point.

At the end of the regular season when the playoff driver line-up is decided, the points score is reset to 2000 for the 12 playoff drivers plus their regular season playoff points earned.

As it stands, Justin Allgaier goes into the first race of the playoffs on 2034 points, Cole Custer is second on 2028 points, and Austin Hill is third on 2025 points.

Van Gisbergen is fifth on 2017 points just behind Chandler Smith on 2024 points, putting him 10 points above the cut-off line.

How to progress in NASCAR playoffs

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs are made up of three rounds.

The first two rounds – the Round of 12 and Round of 8 – feature three races with the Championship 4 race to take place at Phoenix Raceway.

A playoff round win for any of the playoff contenders guarantees that driver automatic qualification to the next round.

In each round, playoff drivers will continue to earn points to put themselves above the cut-off line.

The bottom four playoff drivers in the points at the end of the Round of 12 and Round of 8 will be eliminated.

The final four four drivers remaining will then fight for the title in a winner-takes-all Championship 4 race.

Round of 12 schedule (AEST/AEDT)

Sunday, September 29 – Kansas Speedway

Sunday, October 6 – Talladega Speedway

Sunday, October 13 – Charlotte Motor Speedway (ROVAL).

Round of 8 schedule (AEDT)

Sunday, October 20 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, October 27 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, November 3 – Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4 schedule (AEDT):

Sunday, November 10 – Phoenix Raceway

Championship 4 race explained

The final race of the season is a winner-takes-all affair.

Playoff eligible drivers can lock themselves into the Championship 4 race with a win in the Round 8.

Outside of wins in the Round of 8, the Championship 4 will be decided by the highest placed drivers on points.

After the Round of 8, the points are reset and the top four drivers go into the finale on equal footing.

The highest placed driver in the Championship 4 race will be crowned champion.

How Shane van Gisbergen reckons he’ll fare

If things stay the way they are, the three-time Supercars champion would progress to the Round of 8.

However, there’s every chance he could earn his way on with a win on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With just seven races remaining in the season, the Kiwi reckons he’ll be hard pressed to win on an oval.

“I don’t know about winning. I’m still a fair way away from that I think,” van Gisbergen said on NASCAR podcast Stacking Pennies.

“I hate blaming the car because I still have got too much to learn. I just base off where I am to AJ [Allmendinger, teammate], because I know AJ should be winning races.

“Even at Bristol, he was at the back half of the 10 or just outside and we were close. That’s what I try compare to.

“Winning, I’m not sure yet. We’ll see. We need to make the cars better but I need to be better too. How far we can go in the playoffs? Who knows.”