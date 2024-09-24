The American driver will test with IndyCar team Meyer Shank Racing at The Thermal Club in October as part of an evaluation day. However, it’s not necessarily indicative of a full-time opportunity.

Meyer Shank Racing already has both of its seats for 2025 taken by Felix Rosenqvist and former Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Armstrong who will replace David Malukas.

Sargeant contested 37 grands prix with Williams before being dumped midway through the 2024 season in favour of Argentina’s Franco Colapinto.

Sargeant attended the IndyCar Series season finale in Nashville where he reportedly met with various teams about driving opportunities.

Where the 23-year-old lands beyond 2024 remains to be seen. There are only a handful of seats remaining on the IndyCar grid that are being hotly contested.

Vacancies, in theory, exist at Dale Coyne Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing, Juncos Hollinger Racing, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Dale Coyne Racing had a rotating roster of drivers in 2024. However, Sargeant’s desire for a paid drive may rule him out there.

Ed Carpenter Racing split with Dutch driver Rinus VeeKay this week. The team has not announced its line-up for 2025 but the efforts of Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen to earn the team winners’ circle prize money will no doubt help his quest to stay at the team.

It would seem unlikely that Juncos Hollinger Racing splits with Frenchman Romain Grosjean but who he is paired with is still up in the air after cutting Argentina’s Agustín Canapino loose.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing just has Graham Rahal confirmed for 2025. Another Dane, Christian Lundgaard, will join McLaren next year in place of Alexander Rossi.

Brazil’s Pietro Fittipaldi drove full-time for RLL this year. Estonia’s Juri Vips also made a cameo at Portland this year and has voiced his desire to race full-time.

Rossi and Sting Ray Robb have lost their seats at McLaren and AJ Foyt Racing respectively. Sweden’s Linus Lundqvist is also expected to miss out at Chip Ganassi Racing.