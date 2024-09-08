The Kaulig Racing driver, who started 12th, was running inside the top 10 when he tried to go around the outside of Sammy Smith in the #8 Chevrolet Camaro.

Van Gisbergen got loose into Turn 3 and slapped the outside wall, causing damage to the #97 car.

The caution was drawn and van Gisbergen dived to the pit lane for a new set of tyres and repairs.

He would restart outside the top 30 on the lead lap, but an unscheduled pit stop under green flag conditions with just over 30 laps to go dropped him down two laps.

Van Gisbergen went on to finish six laps down in 27th.

“I like what he was thinking,” said commentator Steve Letarte.

“We’ve seen the #7 (Justin Allgaier) do that move. You get to the outside of the #8 and then you have position on corner exit. Either a bit of dust up there or just loose in general.

“That, to me, is SVG learning – watching the #7 and watching some other guys, then he put his car in that position.

“He made a little mistake and the car couldn’t handle it, but that will go into the notebook.

“Unfortunately, in this situation, pretty heavy damage.”

The race was won by Austin Hill, who survived a late challenge from Chandler Smith and Parker Kliggerman in the dying laps.

Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway