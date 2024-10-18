The #97 Chevrolet Camaro driver has just a handful of races remaining in his first full Xfinity Series campaign.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs, the Kiwi is keen to keep learning.

This weekend, he returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he suffered a spectacular engine failure earlier this year in what was only his third start this season. That race lasted just 27 laps.

Featured Videos

There have been 26 races in the Xfinity Series since then and the Kiwi has undoubtedly developed his craft.

However, one thing remains constant – the Kiwi hasn’t been able to replicate the front-running qualifying speed he enjoyed on debut at Daytona International Speedway.

“In the spring at Vegas I didn’t get a good run at it due to an engine failure at the beginning of the race, so this weekend is going to be a massive challenge,” said van Gisbergen.

“I need to be more aggressive at the start of oval races. Always in Stage 3, I’m a top 10, top-15 guy, but I need to be there from the start.

“I’m excited to see how our WeatherTech Chevrolet stacks up with the rest of the field on Saturday. Only a couple more races left in the season and I’m still eager to accomplish an oval.”

More NASCAR news

👉 Struggling NASCAR star Deegan makes surprise switch



👉 Kaulig Racing makes crew chief change for SVG

👉 Van Gisbergen ‘in pain’ over NASCAR playoffs miss

Van Gisbergen will be in action across the Xfinity Series and Cup Series with the three-time Supercars champion to pilot the #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the first race in the Round of 8 for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen will race on Sunday in the Xfinity Series at 10:30am AEDT before the Cup Series on Monday at 5:30am AEDT.