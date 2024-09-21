The Kiwi started 34th and kept out of trouble in the 300-lap race. Van Gisbergen got put one lap down on Lap 42 of the race but got it back thanks to the Lucky Dog rule.

The team made adjustments throughout the race and improved van Gisbergen’s car to the point where he began to feel comfortable.

“That’s going better, nice job with the adjustments,” said van Gisbergen over his radio during a stage break.

“This is such a cool track.”

The decisive moment in the race for the Kaulig Racing driver came with a little over 100 laps to go when the last Full Course Caution came out.

Instead of pitting for a fresh set of tyres, the #97 stayed out and did not use his last set of “sticker” tyres.

The three-time Supercars champion hovered around 20th place for the lion’s share of the race on his way to 18th at the chequered flag.

“I wish we were a little bit better, but had fun,” van Gisbergen told PRN Radio.

“We’re having a lot of fun. Keep having fun, keep improving and who knows how far we can go.”

Van Gisbergen received praise from Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro. The NASCAR legend finished seventh.

“V8 Supercars from way, way back… I’m a big, big fan of a lot of the drivers who ran in that series over the last three decades, two decades,” Earnhardt Jr. told PRN Radio.

“It’s like NASCAR to me over in New Zealand and Australia. I’ve made some great friends over there but I’ve never really spent any time in New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to have him [van Gisbergen] here. We’re thrilled that he’s part of our series and I want him to have success, but I told him when I go to New Zealand I want to stay at his place and he can show me around. I hear it’s amazing.”

The race was won by Cole Custer in the #00 who was also crowned the regular season NASCAR Xfinity Series winner.

Sheldon Creed the #18 wound up second for the sixth time this season while pole position winner Chandler Smith in the #81 was third.

Custer’s race was one of recovery after he hit the wall on Lap 2 and suffered a puncture to his car. He quickly came through the field, leaving the rest of the field in his wake.

The Nos. 7 and 81 make contact and @J_Allgaier goes for a slide down the backstretch! pic.twitter.com/rjoKhEQJVr — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) September 21, 2024

Justin Allgaier had a night to forget. He led the first leg of the race in the #7 but got hit on Lap 52 by Austin Green in the #32, who crashed on his own and clipped Allgaier.

The #31 of Parker Retzlaff had nowhere to go either and was taken out in the melee.

Despite losing his rear bumper, Allgaier recovered to find himself vying for the win until he got hip-checked by Creed and got sent into the wall nose-first.

By the mid-way point of the race, Custer got himself back in the lead and by the chequered flag clocked up 104 laps in the lead.

The first leg of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs gets underway on September 29 at Kansas Speedway.

Results: NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway